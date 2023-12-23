Watch Stonebwoy’s entry at the Accra Sport Stadium ahead of his BHIM Concert

Stonebwoy's entry to his event

The much-anticipated BHIM Nation concert was held on Friday, December 22, 2023.

This year was its 7th edition dubbed “5th Dimension Homecoming Edition”.



The concert saw several people fill the Accra Sports Stadium awaiting Stonebwoy’s performance alongside other musicians on the bill.



The “Putuu Freestyle” hitmaker, entered the event center in an epic style. Some motorists and a convoy accompanied his entry.



These motorists were seen chanting the words “BHIM”.



International musician Jahmiel was the guest headline act for the event.

The BHIM Concert marked Jahmiel’s first-ever career performance in Ghana following his foray into the Ghanaian musical industry which came via his collaborative song ‘Motion’, composed by Ghanaian BET award-winning singer Stonebwoy.



Watch how Stonebwoy arrived at the event below:





How @stonebwoy arrived at the Accra Sports Stadiumfor his #BHIMConcert last night pic.twitter.com/LlUFApdmeZ — GTV Ghana (@GTV_Ghana) December 23, 2023

ED/BB