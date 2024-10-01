Entertainment

Watch as Serwaa Amihere shows Daddy Lumba love on his 60th birthday

Daddy Lumshes A Chidless Woman Not Me Who Has Three Known Kids.png Serwaa Amihere with Daddy Lumba

Tue, 1 Oct 2024 Source: ZionFelix

Highlife legend Daddy Lumba celebrated his 60th birthday on September 31, 2024, at Bay View Village in Accra, attended by family, friends, and fans.

Highlife legend Daddy Lumba celebrated his 60th birthday on September 31, 2024, at Bay View Village in Accra, attended by family, friends, and fans. The event featured a surprise performance by media personality Serwaa Amihere, who joined him on stage, delighting guests and sparking social media tributes to the music icon.



Read full article

Source: ZionFelix