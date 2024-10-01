Watch as Serwaa Amihere shows Daddy Lumba love on his 60th birthday

Serwaa Amihere with Daddy Lumba

Source: ZionFelix

Highlife legend Daddy Lumba celebrated his 60th birthday on September 31, 2024, at Bay View Village in Accra, attended by family, friends, and fans. The event featured a surprise performance by media personality Serwaa Amihere, who joined him on stage, delighting guests and sparking social media tributes to the music icon.





