Wave Africa clarifies Shatta Wale’s no-show at Reunion Rave Artiste Night

Wave Africa, a youth-centric marketing agency, clarified Shatta Wale's absence from the Reunion Rave Artiste Night on June 8, 2024.

They signed a contract two months prior with Jean Topp Nelson Yankah Hall to organize the event and secure Shatta Wale's performance.



Despite resolving issues with the Dean of Students' Office, campus security barred Shatta Wale's performance last minute, citing orders from above.



Wave Africa apologized to patrons, explaining they adhered to the directive.

The agency is investigating and seeking legal advice.



The incident sparked social media discussion, questioning the sudden ban on Shatta Wale's performance despite his prior billing.



