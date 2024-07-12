Entertainment

We don’t handle family issues in public – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale Clashes Arnold United Showbiz 1068x629 Shatta Wale

Fri, 12 Jul 2024 Source: StarrFm

Famous Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale responds to his mother's public accusations of neglect, expressing disappointment and defending himself on social media.

Famous Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale responds to his mother's public accusations of neglect, expressing disappointment and defending himself on social media. He claims to have provided cars and a rented house, accusing his mother of tarnishing his reputation by airing family issues publicly.



Read full article

Source: StarrFm