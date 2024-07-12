We don’t handle family issues in public – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale

Source: StarrFm

Famous Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale responds to his mother's public accusations of neglect, expressing disappointment and defending himself on social media. He claims to have provided cars and a rented house, accusing his mother of tarnishing his reputation by airing family issues publicly.





