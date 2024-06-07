‘We have squashed everything’ – Sister Afia on dispute with Fancy Gadam

Sista Afia

Source: 3news

Singer Sista Afia has publicly declared reconciliation with Fancy Gadam following a 2022 disagreement that strained their relationship.

On Daybreak Hitz, she confirmed their peaceful resolution, emphasizing they've let go of any resentment.



Previously, tension arose when Fancy Gadam withdrew from Afia's concert despite initially agreeing to perform for GH¢50,000.



Afia expressed her discontent, but now asserts they've settled matters as humans.

However, she remains non-committal about future collaborations, suggesting she might not perform at his events but remains open to divine opportunities.



Their reconciliation marks a significant step towards harmony in the music industry.



Read full article