We just got into 2024, stop being ‘stupid’ - Xandy Kamel shreds critics

Ghanaian actress and TV personality, Xandy Kamel, has sent a word of caution to persons who keep attacking her on her social media platform when she posts content.

In narrating her plight, she indicated that there are times when some individuals would be telling her to move on in life when she posts content about love, adding that she is uncomfortable with such comments.



She bemoaned why some members of the public would start to make such comments on her social media platform at the beginning of the new year (2024) and warned such persons to refrain from doing so.



“We just got into 2024 and we are just a few days into the year already, it is too early to be stupid and ignorant. You could have even waited until August or September to be doing so. Is it bad if we post or create content?



"People normally post love, tragedy and other songs but when we do it then others are saying ‘Move on, how long will you keep doing this, why can’t you move on.’ You are crazy. When you do this and we speak then we are branded as evil. The year is too early, stop being stupid and focus. In 2024, I'm not ready for such things,” she said in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb.



It will be recalled that Xandy Kamel’s marital issues in 2023 dominated headlines which attracted massive criticisms on social media.

Xandy Kamel has warned her critics not to continue taunting her with the same issues that happened last year or face her wrath.



