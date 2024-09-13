We’ll help Funny Face spiritually but he should quit smoking – Prophet Kumchacha

Prophet kumchacha

Source: Mynewsgh

Renowned Ghanaian Pastor Prophet Nicholas Osei, known as Kumchacha, is urging spiritual support for comedian Funny Face, who recently faced legal and personal troubles.

