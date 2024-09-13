Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

We’ll help Funny Face spiritually but he should quit smoking – Prophet Kumchacha

Kumcha.png Prophet kumchacha

Fri, 13 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Renowned Ghanaian Pastor Prophet Nicholas Osei, known as Kumchacha, is urging spiritual support for comedian Funny Face, who recently faced legal and personal troubles.

Renowned Ghanaian Pastor Prophet Nicholas Osei, known as Kumchacha, is urging spiritual support for comedian Funny Face, who recently faced legal and personal troubles. Kumchacha praised Asamoah Gyan and his brother for their support and advised Funny Face to quit smoking and seek spiritual guidance to address his issues.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh