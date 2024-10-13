We must call out pastors for fake prophecies - Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

Source: Pulseghana

Entertainment critic Arnold Asamoah Baidoo criticized prophets for making contradictory prophecies, particularly during elections, arguing it mocks God and breeds mistrust among followers.

He emphasized that such inconsistencies can decrease church membership and potentially lead to societal unrest, urging accountability for false predictions.





