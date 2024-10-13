We must call out pastors for fake prophecies - Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

Entertainment critic Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has criticized prophets who deliver contradictory prophecies, especially during elections.

Speaking on United Showbiz, he noted that such inconsistencies lead to a mockery of God and diminish trust in religious leaders, ultimately driving people away from churches.

He stressed that prophets, as God's representatives, should present consistent messages, and when they don't, it creates confusion among believers and erodes their faith in God and the church.



