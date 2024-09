Trigmatic

Source: 3news

Ghanaian rapper Trigmatic, born Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro-Agyei, urges artists to embrace local languages in their music to preserve Ghanaian culture.

He emphasizes that this approach can enhance originality and global reach, countering the belief that it limits international success.

Trigmatic records primarily in Ga and began his career in 2010.



