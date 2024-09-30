Entertainment

0

We secured our first media interview through KOKA – Kwan Pa band

IMG 20240930 142017 Kwan Pa band

Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian band Kwan Pa thanked entertainment marketer KOKA for his crucial support, providing over forty industry contacts that helped launch their career.

Ghanaian band Kwan Pa thanked entertainment marketer KOKA for his crucial support, providing over forty industry contacts that helped launch their career. In a Hitz FM interview on September 30, 2024, guitarist Ansah shared how these connections led to their first media interview in 2017 and inspired their formation.



Source: Tigpost