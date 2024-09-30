We secured our first media interview through KOKA – Kwan Pa band

Kwan Pa band

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian band Kwan Pa thanked entertainment marketer KOKA for his crucial support, providing over forty industry contacts that helped launch their career. In a Hitz FM interview on September 30, 2024, guitarist Ansah shared how these connections led to their first media interview in 2017 and inspired their formation.





