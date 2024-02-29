We've drained the joy from our music - KiDi

KiDi

Ghanaian artist KiDi shed light on the downturn in music consumption and streaming figures, attributing it to the waning enjoyment factor in contemporary music production.

Speaking at a press conference in anticipation of his forthcoming single, “Danger,” scheduled for release at midnight, KiDi delved into the current state of music consumption.



“We have taken the fun out of our music worldwide. We’re overly fixated on garnering attention and pursuing chart-topping hits, ultimately eroding the essence of creating music. Moreover, many individuals are facing considerable hardships, relegating entertainment to a secondary role,” KiDi expressed.

“Danger” serves as his first release of the year, with KiDi emphasizing the impact of prevailing economic challenges that compel individuals to prioritize essential needs over leisure activities.