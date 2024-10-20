Entertainment

'We want to find new voices' - Naomi Scott

IMG 20241020 102844 Naomi Scott

Sun, 20 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Naomi Scott, known for her role as Princess Jasmine in Aladdin (2019), co-founded New Name Entertainment to support working-class students with drama school funding and mentoring. Her company, co-run with her husband, helps break barriers in the film industry by fostering new voices and promoting accessibility.



Source: BBC