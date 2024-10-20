'We want to find new voices' - Naomi Scott

Naomi Scott

Source: BBC

Naomi Scott, known for her role as Princess Jasmine in Aladdin (2019), co-founded New Name Entertainment to support working-class students with drama school funding and mentoring. Her company, co-run with her husband, helps break barriers in the film industry by fostering new voices and promoting accessibility.





