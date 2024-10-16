Entertainment

We were sold out- Ras Deportee reveals infiltration at anti-Galamsey protest

Image 180.png Ras Deportee

Wed, 16 Oct 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Ras Deportee, a former member of Shatta Wale’s Shatta Movement and anti-galamsey activist, revealed that infiltrators at a Democracy Hub protest led to his arrest and others. He emphasized the betrayal by supposed allies and shared tough prison conditions, but reaffirmed his commitment to advocating against illegal mining in Ghana.



Source: Mynewsgh