We will fight to get the win over Bechem Utd to maintain GPL status – Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Aboubakar Ouattara

Source: Footballghana

Hearts of Oak's head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, remains optimistic about his team's chances of avoiding relegation in the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

As the season nears its end, the Phobians find themselves among the five clubs at risk of being relegated. Real Tamale United and Bofoakwa Tano have already suffered relegation in the ongoing relegation battle.

On the final day of the league season, any one of the five clubs, including Great Olympics, Karela United, Legon Cities, and Heart of Lions, could face the same fate.



