Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

WeWrite Records signs first artiste Arina on a mega deal

WeWrite 1.jpeg Arina expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity, citing the rare level of support offered by WeWrite

Sun, 7 Jul 2024 Source: 3news

Ghanaian music label WeWrite Records has signed a significant management deal with emerging Afrobeat artist Arina.

The announcement took place at their Accra office on July 1, 2024. While specific contract details were undisclosed, the deal spans less than a decade.

Arina expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity, citing the rare level of support offered by WeWrite Records and its potential to elevate Ghanaian artists.

CEO Clement H. Holloway emphasized their commitment to producing high-quality creative work that resonates locally and globally, without compromising moral standards for commercial success.

Arina's upcoming singles were debuted exclusively during the press event.

Read full article

Source: 3news