WeWrite Records signs first artiste Arina on a mega deal

Source: 3news

Ghanaian music label WeWrite Records has signed a significant management deal with emerging Afrobeat artist Arina.

The announcement took place at their Accra office on July 1, 2024. While specific contract details were undisclosed, the deal spans less than a decade.



Arina expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity, citing the rare level of support offered by WeWrite Records and its potential to elevate Ghanaian artists.

CEO Clement H. Holloway emphasized their commitment to producing high-quality creative work that resonates locally and globally, without compromising moral standards for commercial success.



Arina's upcoming singles were debuted exclusively during the press event.



