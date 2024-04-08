Wendy Shay denies involvement with Henry Fitz amid scandalous rumors

Wendy Shay

Singer Wendy Shay has strongly denied any connection to businessman Henry Fitz amid circulating rumors of his involvement in a scandalous video with Ghone TV anchor Serwaa Amihere.

Fitz, accused of affairs with several celebrities, including Wendy Shay, faced backlash for these claims.



Taking to social media, the RuffTown Records artist condemned the bloggers responsible for spreading these false links.



"Whoever is behind GH Page is an idiot," she stated, condemning the decline in journalistic standards.

During a live broadcast, Wendy Shay reiterated her innocence and expressed her intent to pursue legal action against those spreading misinformation. She emphasized the lack of credibility in current journalism.



For Wendy Shay, the attempts to tie her to Fitz represent a worrying decline in journalistic integrity. She vowed to defend her reputation and hold accountable those behind the baseless accusations.



The controversy has prompted Wendy Shay to stand firm in her determination to defend her reputation and combat the spread of false rumors.