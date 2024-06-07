What Is Emotional Infidelity? 6 Reasons Why It Could Be Worse Than Physical Cheating

Emotionally Cheating Husband

Emotionally cheating involves forming a deep emotional connection with someone outside your primary relationship, often characterized by secrecy and intimacy that can undermine trust and emotional fidelity. This type of infidelity can be as damaging as physical cheating, eroding the foundation of a committed partnership.

Emotionally cheating involves forming a deep emotional connection with someone outside your primary relationship, often characterized by secrecy and intimacy that can undermine trust and emotional fidelity. This type of infidelity can be as damaging as physical cheating, eroding the foundation of a committed partnership.





Read full article