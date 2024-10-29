What Is The Oldest Language In The World?

languages

Today, around 7,000 languages exist, with just 23 dominating global populations. Language origins span thousands of years, with the oldest written forms like Mesopotamian cuneiform dating back to 8,000 BC. Languages such as Latin, Armenian, Korean, Hebrew, Chinese, Greek, Egyptian, Sanskrit, and Tamil have ancient roots, with Tamil considered the oldest continuously used language. Other ancient languages like Aramaic, Arabic, and Persian influenced many cultures, while extinct languages like Sumerian laid foundational linguistic roots. Despite extensive research, pinpointing the oldest language remains complex due to language evolution and extinction.

