What To Do When Stuck In A Lift

Elevators are remarkably safe. An elevator inside the average office building makes almost half a million trips per year. This is because elevators are operational during all working hours, 5 days a week, every working day of the year. Elevators have extremely safe operating systems. These safety systems can be categorized into two separate parts: electrical safety systems and mechanical safety systems. In rare cases when you are stuck in an elevator, these are some of the steps you can take to safety

1: BREATHE



If you're stuck in an elevator, it's natural to feel scared, but staying calm is crucial for your safety. Take three deep breaths to help yourself relax, which will enable you to get help quickly. Emergency services for elevators are typically fast, so you'll likely be out soon. Make sure to speak clearly into the microphone when communicating with the technician and listen carefully to their instructions.



2: RAISE THE ALARM



Look for the illuminated red emergency button, which may be labeled "Emergency," "Press for 24/7 service," or feature a phone icon. Press this button to automatically connect with a technician, who will be dispatched to assist you. Additionally, building staff will be alerted and will come to help. Once you've pressed the button, you can relax knowing that help is on the way—there's no need to panic.



3: SHOUT FOR HELP



In rare cases, if you’re still waiting for help after a few minutes, try calling for assistance or lightly hitting the elevator door to attract attention. Stay calm and avoid shouting too loudly to conserve your voice. While most situations resolve quickly, making noise can help alert someone nearby if necessary. Additionally, nearby people can provide comfort if you're feeling distressed.

4: RELAX AND WAIT



After pressing the emergency button in the lift, it may take some time for help to arrive but don't lose hope—even if you wait over an hour. Usually, someone will notice the malfunction, and elevator technicians respond quickly to such emergencies. In most cases, you can expect to be freed within 30 minutes.



5: STEP BACK When help arrives, it's crucial to listen carefully to the elevator technician's instructions for your safety. If the elevator is stuck near a floor, the technician may use tools to open the doors, so stand back to avoid any potential injuries. The doors will open quickly, and you'll be free soon. Remember, it all begins with pressing the emergency button.



3 THINGS NOT TO DO WHEN STUCK IN AN ELEVATOR



1: Attempt to open the door



Attempting to pry open the lift doors can be very dangerous, as it increases the risk of injury if the elevator moves while the doors are ajar. Your safest course of action is to press the emergency button and wait for the experienced elevator technician to arrive.

2: Jump to try to get the elevator to move



A common misconception is that you should jump if the elevator stops, but it's crucial to remain still. Jumping can lead to a catastrophic failure and a potential fall. Remember to press the emergency service button and wait for help to arrive.



3: Panic



While it may seem obvious, it's essential to remain calm if you're stuck in an elevator. Take three deep breaths and think rationally. If you have phone service, contact Level Elevators for assistance via phone or email; they will respond within 24 hours. For emergency help, call an experienced lift technician at 07966 484 085 immediately.



Help is always available!



Read full article