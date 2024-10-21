Entertainment

What You Did Was Disgraceful; I Didn’t Ask You to Fight for Me – Salifu Amoako Slams Congregants Over Journalist Attack

Mon, 21 Oct 2024 Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Bishop Salifu Amoako criticized some of his church members for assaulting a reporter during court proceedings on October 17, 2024.

He expressed regret over their actions, urging self-control and calm.

Amoako emphasized the need to respect the legal process and avoid causing further disgrace or conflict.

