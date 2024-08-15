What transpired when JJ Rawlings invited me after I said he smokes – Ayisoba speaks

King Ayisoba

King Ayisoba shared a memorable encounter with the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, sparked by a song in which Ayisoba mentioned that Rawlings was a smoker.

During an interview, Ayisoba recounted how a mutual connection facilitated the meeting, where Rawlings humorously addressed the reference.



The former president, who admired Ayisoba, laughed off the mention and engaged in a light-hearted conversation with the musician.

Ayisoba credited his success to staying authentic in his music, which resonated with influential figures like Rawlings.



Read full article