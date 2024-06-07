When a man grows he looks at a woman’s heart and mind, not ‘specs’ – KiDi

Dennis Nana Dwamena but popularly known as Kidi

Ghanaian musician Kidi has stated that as men mature, their focus shifts from physical appearance to a woman's character and intellect.

He believed prioritizing looks alone can be detrimental when seeking a lifelong partner.



In a viral video, Kidi emphasized that while physical attractiveness is important, a woman's heart and mind are what truly matter.

He cautioned against choosing a partner solely based on physical appearance, as it may lead to disappointment in the long run.



