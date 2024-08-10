Menu ›
‘Where is the sense in this?’ – Blakk Rasta criticises authorities for burning of marijuana, cocaine at beach
Sat, 10 Aug 2024 Source: 3news
Reggae musician Blakk Rasta criticized the Ghanaian government's decision to burn confiscated drugs on Osu beach.
He argued that the drugs could be processed and sold for revenue, drawing comparisons to how other countries handle legalized substances.
Rasta found it troubling that authorities used the beach for incineration.
