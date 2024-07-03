Whitney Houston reaches a special milestone in the US for the first time

Whitney Houston

Source: Forbes

Whitney Houston continues to captivate the American public even a decade after her passing.

Her compilation album "I Will Always Love You: The Best of Whitney Houston" has achieved a significant milestone, spending 200 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart.



Despite a slight dip in ranking this week, the album remains a fixture, reflecting Houston's enduring popularity.

It sold nearly 9,000 equivalent units recently, with minimal decline in total consumption, demonstrating sustained interest.



This achievement solidifies "I Will Always Love You" as Houston's longest-charting album on the Billboard 200, underscoring her lasting impact on music charts and her fans worldwide.



Read full article