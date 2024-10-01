Whoever recorded Moesha in that state is a disappointment – Ola Micheal

Ola Michael

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian entertainment critic Ola Micheal condemned a viral video of Moesha Boduong, who was seen struggling to walk after suffering a stroke. He criticized her family's decision to allow the recording, suggesting it aimed to humiliate the actress rather than showcase any healing from the church visit.





