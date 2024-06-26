Why Ayra Starr is avoiding lifts before gigs

Ayra Starr

Source: BBC

Ayra Starr, the rising Afrobeats sensation, experienced a unique debut album release by falling asleep on its launch day.

Despite this, "19 And Dangerous" catapulted her into the spotlight, featuring hits like "Bloody Samaritan." Her follow-up, "The Year I Turned 21," has been equally acclaimed, reflecting her growth with influences from R&B and alté.



Starr, set to perform at Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage, credits Lagos' vibrant music scene for her success and draws inspiration from artists like Rihanna and Chris Martin.

Her journey, marked by perseverance and musical evolution, underscores her rising prominence in global music.



Read full article