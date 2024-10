Daddy Lumba and Great Ampong

Source: Mynewsgh

Archbishop Adonteng Boateng revealed he brokered peace between Gospel musician Great Ampong and Highlife legend Daddy Lumba, leading Ampong to apologize.

Their relationship soured after a financial dispute in 2015.

The Archbishop emphasized the importance of reconciliation for Ampong's spiritual growth ahead of his ordination.



