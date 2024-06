Kofi Kinaata

Source: Mynewsgh

Kofi Kinaata opted for a non-danceable approach on his ‘Kofi OO Kofi’ EP, aiming for a listening experience over dance tracks. He emphasized creative freedom in crafting the seven-song EP, wanting listeners to engage deeply with each track rather than focus solely on danceability.





