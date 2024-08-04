Entertainment

Why I didn’t feature in ‘A country called Ghana’ movie – Van Vicker explains

Van Vicker Stargist Van Vicker

Sun, 4 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Van Vicker explained in an interview that he was not in Lilwin’s movie *A Country Called Ghana* because he couldn’t agree on the shooting schedule.

Van Vicker explained in an interview that he was not in Lilwin's movie *A Country Called Ghana* because he couldn't agree on the shooting schedule. He was willing to work for ten days due to his school commitments, but the producers needed him for a month, leading to his non-involvement.



