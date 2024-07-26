Why I don’t follow Ghanaian music now – Sophia Akuffo

Sophia Akuffo

Source: Mynewsgh

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo expressed concern about the lyrical quality of recent Ghanaian music in an interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM. She noted that she no longer follows music closely due to displeasing content but acknowledged Sarkodie and Kofi Kinaata positively, while favoring Reggie Rockstone in hiplife.





