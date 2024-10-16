Why Kelvyn Boy Remains an Independent Artist Since Leaving Stonebwoy’s Label

Kelvyn Boy

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Ghanaian Afrobeats artist Kelvyn Boy, who left Burniton Music Group in 2019, discusses his choice to remain independent. In an interview, he emphasized his caution regarding record label offers, preferring to maintain control over his music and finances rather than risk being limited by unfavorable contracts.





