‘Why is corset not meant for me?’ – Selina Boateng cries out as she fights Charlie Dior, others

Gospel musician Selina Boateng

On the heels of criticism, fueled by speculations that she appeared breathless in a tightly fitted corset dress, Selina Boateng has staunchly defended her choice, asserting unequivocally that she looked flawless in the attire.

In August 2023, the gospel musician was captured in a tight-fitted purple-laced Kente corset, with her waist snatched and seemed as though she was uncomfortable.



In the viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, the plus-sized gospel singer had her upper section tacked up and her posture looked as though she was gasping for breath.



Many, including fashion critic Charlie Dior chastised Selina Boateng. Dior, without mincing words, described the costume as a hot mess. He said the musician should have been accompanied by paramedics to the event she rocked the costume to and this is because of how she was ‘gasping for air’.



He said: “Selina Boateng is a gospel musician. We do not know who styled her, we don’t know who did her makeup or did her hair. We don’t know who did this abomination of a corset. None of this seems to be working because it is a hot mess. I think that this look should have come with the paramedics.



"There should have been a doctor, nurse, or surgeon on sight with this corset because watching her made me uncomfortable. This gospel musician has been causing a lot of conversations with her looks and gym videos.

“I definitely knew that she was also uncomfortable. The first rule in fashion, in fact in everything is to be safe and Selina wasn’t safe. She did not think about her safety when she put this corset on. I know corsets are in fashion.



"Everywhere I turn, the brides are all in corsets but it doesn’t mean that everyone needs to be in there. The corset was nice but the way it was styled was wrong. It pushed all her inside up. It was bad. Very bad. Corset mu cadet! Eii! This is unacceptable!” he exclaimed.



TWI NEWS



Addressing the issue on The Delay Show aired on December 16, 2023, Selina Boateng said there was nothing wrong with her attire in question.



She said: “Some people said I couldn’t breathe. I know myself and I know I could breathe but you rather thought I couldn’t breathe. I was okay.”

Responding to comments that a corset is not meant for her, Selina Boateng said: “It’s for me; why is it not for me? It was not made for ‘special people’. It’s for everyone. I don’t see anything wrong with the dress.”



Meanwhile, Selina Boateng has expressed her commitment to shedding weight, noting that she is actively engaged in the process. To achieve significant weight loss, she mentioned her consistent attendance at the gym for regular exercise.



“I’m very active. It’s been sixteen days but it has been worth it. I know I have a long way to go,” she said.



TWI NEWS



BB