Lydia Forson

Source: Mynewsgh

Actress Lydia Forson has criticized the Ghanaian government's decision to reintroduce road tolls while retaining the e-levy.

She questions why the government reversed its previous stance, arguing that the e-levy was meant to replace road tolls and prevent reliance on the IMF.

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson also criticized the government for missing a chance to remove unpopular taxes.



