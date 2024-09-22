Why some men go mad when their partners cheat – Rex Omar

Rex Omar

Source: Mynewsgh

Legendary Highlife artist Rex Omar discussed men's varying reactions to infidelity, stating that while some may initially feel pain but eventually move on, others can be devastated.

Legendary Highlife artist Rex Omar discussed men's varying reactions to infidelity, stating that while some may initially feel pain but eventually move on, others can be devastated. He emphasized the importance of self-identity, noting he came into the world alone and prioritizes how he's remembered after death.





Read full article