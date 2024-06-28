Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Entertainment
0

Why your lips need skincare more than your face

Preeping Lips.png Preeping Lips

Fri, 28 Jun 2024 Source: rte.ie

Lip balm is essential for lip care, which is now a focus in skincare trends. Lips lack natural oils, making them prone to dryness and damage. Experts recommend natural balms, hydration, exfoliation, and protection. Weekly rituals like lip masks and combining care with cosmetics can enhance lip health and appearance.

Lip balm is essential for lip care, which is now a focus in skincare trends. Lips lack natural oils, making them prone to dryness and damage. Experts recommend natural balms, hydration, exfoliation, and protection. Weekly rituals like lip masks and combining care with cosmetics can enhance lip health and appearance.



Read full article

Source: rte.ie