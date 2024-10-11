Willie & Mike receives USA presidential lifetime achievement award

Willie and Mike

Source: Ghpage

The renowned Gospel Music duo Willie and Mike from Ghana has received the prestigious USA Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of their significant musical contributions and cultural influence.

Their enduring dedication to inspiring multiple generations through their artistic endeavors has been acknowledged by this honor.



Having previously been honored with the 3G award for Best Male Duo in Ghanaian Gospel Music, the well-known gospel performers, Williams O. Asamoah and Michael A. Adomako, have also made charitable contributions to local homeless individuals and orphans over the years.



By 2025, Willie and Mike will have collectively served as Gospel ministers for three decades and as music artists for two decades since they began their musical journey together.

Having garnered public attention in the early 1990s, Willie and Mike have established themselves as influential figures in the music industry.



Their music, which incorporates elements from various genres such as country, blues, and folk, resonates with a diverse audience. Their harmonious melodies and meaningful lyrics convey stories that reflect universal themes of love, loss, and resilience.



Read full article