Winning Grammys is more credible than the Ghana Music Awards – Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta

Source: Mynewsgh

Blakk Rasta, also known as Abubakar Ahmed, a prominent media figure, expressed that winning a Grammy is more reputable than the Ghana Music Awards due to concerns over the voting process.

He criticized the Ghana Music Awards for its reliance on a voting system he considers fraudulent.



Blakk Rasta highlighted the credibility of the Grammy Awards, where members of the academy vote without monetary influence.

He emphasized the accountability of the Grammy system, where mistakes are acknowledged and rectified.



Blakk Rasta advocated for improvement in award systems, condemning those that require payment for votes as dishonest practices, urging for transparency and fairness.



Read full article