On July 20, 2024, Apprise Music Distribution celebrated Wiz Child's musical achievements with two prestigious plaques.

One plaque, signed by Wiz Child, will be prominently displayed in the Apprise Music Headquarters Hall of Fame, while the other was given to him to take home.

The presentation took place during a ceremony in Tamale, where Mr. Akundaare Paul Awinbisa, the Head of Operations for Apprise Music in Northern Ghana, handed over the awards.



