Wizkid’s ‘Piece of My Heart’ sets new Spotify Nigeria record with 1m daily stream

Wizkid

Source: 3news

Wizkid's new single, "Piece of My Heart," featuring Brent Faiyaz, broke Spotify Nigeria's record for the biggest streaming day, reaching over 1 million streams in 24 hours.

Wizkid's new single, "Piece of My Heart," featuring Brent Faiyaz, broke Spotify Nigeria's record for the biggest streaming day, reaching over 1 million streams in 24 hours. The song debuted globally at number 90 on Spotify’s chart with 1.7 million streams, setting a new record for African artists.





Read full article