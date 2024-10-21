Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Wizkid’s ‘Piece of My Heart’ sets new Spotify Nigeria record with 1m daily stream

Wizkid 704x424 Wizkid

Mon, 21 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

Wizkid's new single, "Piece of My Heart," featuring Brent Faiyaz, broke Spotify Nigeria's record for the biggest streaming day, reaching over 1 million streams in 24 hours.

Wizkid's new single, "Piece of My Heart," featuring Brent Faiyaz, broke Spotify Nigeria's record for the biggest streaming day, reaching over 1 million streams in 24 hours. The song debuted globally at number 90 on Spotify’s chart with 1.7 million streams, setting a new record for African artists.



Read full article

Source: 3news