Wodemaya, Anthony B, others root for reggae grammy for Blakk Rasta

Africa's biggest YouTuber, Wodemaya has sent congratulatory messages to Blakk Rasta urging him on to bring the first ever Reggae Grammy album to Africa.

Wodemaya who tours Africa telling the positive stories of the continent himself loves Blakk Rasta's Kuchoko innovation which involves blending traditional African instruments and sounds with Reggae music. The Kuchoko itself is onomatopoeia for the unique sound of the Reggae shuffle and organ.



In a Facebook post, Wodemaya wrote, "BLAKK RASTA’S SALAGA SOLJAH album, the only AFRICAN Reggae album standing at the Grammys has received CRITICAL ACCLAIM from Jamaica's DancehallMag - the BIGGEST Reggae /Dancehall blog in the world.



This is a BIG one for Africa. Check out the album before you say a word. Long live Reggae Music. The big voice of LIBERATION!"



In another development, Legendary Jamaican Reggae/Dancehall artiste, Anthony B has also thrown his weight behind Blakk Rasta's Salaga Soljah album which he features on in the mega hit, Barber Shop.



Blakk Rasta's Salaga Soljah album is the only Reggae album amongst all 75 contenders for honours. Artistes such as Bob Marley, UB40, Vybz Kartel, Akae Beka, Taj Weekes amongst others are all vying for the prestigious award.

It will be the first time an African album would win in the category of Reggae Album of the Year since its inception.



@dancehallmagcom writes:



Jamaica's biggest Reggae/Dancehall news blog, DancehallMag gave rave reviews to Salaga Soljah album thus: "Ghanaian reggae artist Blakk Rasta’s Salaga Soljah could be the dark horse, an unexpected and lesser-known contender in the Western Hemisphere who could surprise many when the Reggae Grammy nominees are announced on November 8."



The 67th Grammy Academy Awards nominees will be announced on November 8.



