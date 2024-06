Yvonne Nelson

Source: Mynewsgh

Nero X, aka Joseph Nkrumah Buabeng, praised Yvonne Nelson as a proactive Ghanaian citizen, citing her activism against power cuts (Dumsor) under both Mahama and Akufo-Addo governments.

He commended her for organizing protests, indicating her commitment to holding leaders accountable.

Despite recent health concerns, her latest demonstration reportedly had a low turnout.



Read full article