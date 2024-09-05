Women are winners in sexual encounters not men – Uncle Ebo

Uncle Ebo Whyte

Source: 3news

Renowned playwright and relationship expert Uncle Ebo Whyte has challenged the common belief that men dominate sexual encounters, asserting that women hold the true power in such moments.

Speaking on Showbiz 360 with Giovanni Caleb, Uncle Ebo urged men to stop boasting about their sexual exploits, emphasizing that women are the real "winners" in intimate encounters.



He advised men to maintain self-respect and make thoughtful decisions to avoid compromising their dignity.

Uncle Ebo also shared wisdom on avoiding temptations and is preparing for his upcoming play 'I Want to Feed You' at the National Theatre in September 2024.



