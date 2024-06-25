World's biggest music labels sue over AI copyright

The lawsuits say Suno and Udio produce works by artists including ABBA that are AI-generated

Source: BBC

Major record labels, including Sony Music, Universal Music Group, and Warner Records, are suing AI start-ups Suno and Udio for alleged copyright infringement.

The companies claim Suno and Udio's software illegally replicates music, demanding $150,000 per work in compensation.



The Recording Industry Association of America announced the lawsuits, part of a broader legal trend against AI firms' use of copyrighted material.

The lawsuits, filed in federal courts in Massachusetts and New York, argue that the AI-generated music is not transformative and purely commercial. The case follows a call from 200 artists to halt AI's "predatory" use in the music industry.



