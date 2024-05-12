Xlimkid applauds Medikal's O2 event, asserts Ghanaian artists' ability to fill bigger venues abroad

Medikal

Telecel Ghana Music Awards nominee, Xlimkid, extends congratulations to Medikal for his successful event at London’s O2 Arena, highlighting it as a milestone for Ghanaian artists on the global stage.

Xlimkid expressed admiration for Medikal's achievement, citing it as evidence of Ghana's capability to host events at renowned international venues.



In an interview, Xlimkid commended Medikal's determination and drive, emphasizing that his accomplishment at the O2 Arena reflects positively on the entire Ghanaian music industry.

Medikal's performance at the O2 Arena, alongside renowned artists like Shatta Wale and Sarkodie, underscores the growing influence and reach of Ghanaian music beyond national borders.