Xlimkid highlights unity among Ghanaian artists through Daddy Lumba's London show

Daddy Lumba with Shatta Wale and Medikal on stage at the event

Xlimkid, a prominent hip-hop rapper, reflects on recent musical events in London featuring Ghanaian artists like Daddy Lumba, emphasizing the unity within the Ghanaian music industry.

Xlimkid perceives the gatherings at events like those of Medikal and Daddy Lumba in London as demonstrations of camaraderie among Ghanaian musicians.



In an interview with Cape Coast’s Property FM, Xlimkid underscores the discrepancy between internet narratives and the genuine unity among artists, emphasizing that portrayals online don't always reflect reality.



He asserts that despite occasional internet drama, genuine camaraderie prevails when artists come together, fostering a supportive environment within the industry.

Xlimkid suggests that negative energy perpetuated by the public can hinder progress, advocating for a culture of positivity to prevail within the music community.



He believes that mutual respect and friendship exist among artists, urging the public and online platforms to promote positivity and understanding rather than negativity.