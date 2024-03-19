'Year of Return' has contributed to the rise of HIV/AIDS in Ghana - Sonnie Badu

Sonnie Badu

Popular Ghanaian pastor and gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, has linked the surge in HIV/AIDS cases to the festivities such as 'December in Ghana' and the 'Year of Return' events.

In an interview with Accra FM, Badu asserted that these initiatives, aimed at promoting tourism, have inadvertently led to an increase in Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), including HIV/AIDS, due to the influx of people from around the world.



"Every December, Ghana becomes a hub for people seeking fun, drawn by events like the Year of Return and December in Ghana Festivities. They engage in sexual activities, leading to the transmission of various STIs," Badu stated.



He also highlighted the lack of discipline among some Ghanaians who neglect to use protection during sexual encounters. Badu emphasized the need for public awareness campaigns to combat the spread of such diseases.

"We can educate people on protecting themselves from STIs, especially HIV/AIDS, and curb the spread. By demonstrating data trends, we can show that the rise in AIDS cases correlates with our openness to tourists. Proper education can promote safer sexual practices," he explained.



In response, the Ghana AIDS Commission reiterated the severity of HIV/AIDS as a public health concern. The Commission disclosed in a December 2023 press conference that the epidemic is rapidly increasing among economically active demographics, including adolescents and young adults. They noted that youths aged 15 to 24 constitute a significant portion of the national HIV/AIDS burden, accounting for a third of the 354,927 people living with HIV in Ghana.



Annually, approximately 20,068 new HIV infections occur in Ghana, resulting in around 4,610 AIDS-related deaths. The Commission's remarks underscore the urgent need for concerted efforts to address and mitigate the spread of HIV/AIDS in the country.