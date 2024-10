Five members of the band with a friend

Source: Classfmonline

The Ghanaian band FRA! has stated that a definitive end to illegal mining (galamsey) is necessary to satisfy protesters. In a post sharing their protest song, they emphasized the need for action against galamsey, citing its environmental impact and threats to clean water supply in Ghana.





