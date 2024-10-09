Entertainment

‘You Guys Don’t Respect’ – Shatta Wale Fires Back At Abena Moet For Banning His Songs

Shatta Wale Talent Hunt Shatta Wale

Wed, 9 Oct 2024 Source: Gh Celebrities

Shatta Wale responded to Neat FM’s decision to blacklist his music, after Abena Moet called for a ban due to his derogatory comments about Dr. Osei Kwame Despite.

Shatta Wale responded to Neat FM’s decision to blacklist his music, after Abena Moet called for a ban due to his derogatory comments about Dr. Osei Kwame Despite. Dismissing the ban, Shatta Wale mocked the station, claiming that digital platforms like YouTube and Apple Music are paying him far more than radio.



Source: Gh Celebrities