You cannot tarnish the image of a man God has raised – MOG responds to critics of his LGBTQ comment

MOG Music

Renowned Gospel musician MOG has fired back at critics following his remarks on the presidential assent of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

In an interview on UTV, MOG opted not to publicly declare his stance on the final assent of the bill, citing concerns for his reputation as a gospel artist.



Following his statement, the musician faced a barrage of criticism, particularly from within the Christian community.



However, speaking on TV3’s New Day, he asserted that critics had misinterpreted his words to undermine his character.



“People may propagate negative narratives, but you cannot tarnish the reputation of someone whom God has elevated,” he stated on Wednesday, March 13.

MOG clarified that his comments were directed at the assent of the bill and its legal implications rather than the LGBTQ community's activities.



He reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to Christianity and adherence to biblical teachings regarding LGBTQ matters.



“As a Christian, I remain steadfast in my beliefs. I refuse to act contrary to my faith and endorse what is deemed wrong. It's important to clarify that I, MOG, remain faithful to my Christian values,” he emphasized on Wednesday, March 13.